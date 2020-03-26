Microsoft Stops Optional Updates During the COVID-19 Crisis!

With the current concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s more important than ever to ensure that computer systems are running well. As such, it wasn’t overly surprising when Microsoft confirmed that they would be extending security support for the pre-fall update (1709) Windows 10 build. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that things are going to be taken a step further.

Microsoft has confirmed that all new optional updates for Windows 10 have been temporarily suspended. Why? Well, because they clearly know what havok their updates can cause!

Microsoft Suspends Windows 10 Optional Updates

The decision to suspend these updates makes more than a little sense. Firstly, people (particularly in medical fields) are not going to want to be prompted to make unnecessary updates that may disrupt the use of their systems. More so, however, it’s hardly any secret that Windows updates can cause some pretty serious problems to the operating system.

For example, only recently did we see an optional update cause systems to crash!

What Can We Expect?

Microsoft will continue to release monthly security updates and, all going well, we should still expect to see the next major operating update released within the next month. So, if you want to learn more about that update, you can check the link here!

The short version, however, is that Windows 10 isn’t going to be that busy in terms of downloads. Well, not until this Coronavirus situation has calmed down a little. Overall, it’s probably a smart decision!

