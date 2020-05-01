Microsoft to Reveal Xbox Series X Gameplay This Month!

xbox series x

Back in March, Microsoft formally revealed the specifications for the Xbox Series X and, we must admit, they sounded more than a little impressive. In terms of gameplay, however, we were left hanging as to exactly what we could expect from the console.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Microsoft has confirmed that they’re shortly set to reveal some actual in-game footage from the Xbox Series X and, better still, it’ll be here in less than a week!

Xbox Series X – Gameplay!

With the release of a single image, Microsoft has confirmed that an event being streamed on May 7th (3 pm GMT) will be the first official reveal of gameplay footage taken directly from the Xbox Series X console. As such, if you were curious as to how games were going to look on the platform, you’re undoubtedly going to want to check it out!

What Do We Think?

Despite being a long-term member of the PlayStation camp, I must admit that the Xbox Series X definitely has my attention. Better still, in terms of release availability, it seems that Microsoft may be able to get more of their consoles on shelves!

With both this and the PS5 expected to launch in November though, we hope you’re all prepared for the next big console war!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing some gameplay footage? Which side of the fence are you currently sitting on? Xbox Series X or PS5? – Let us know in the comments!

