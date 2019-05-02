Microsoft’s Project xCloud Reaches “Take Home” Build Milestone

Public Testing Phase Arriving Soon This Year

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has proudly announced that Microsoft‘s Project xCloud has reached a significant milestone recently.

The game streaming platform should now be available to more Xbox employees for internal testing. The company calls this “Take Home” build, enabling more Xbox internal teams to get their hands on it. Previously, xCloud testing was only available to a few high-level employees.

Congrats to Project xCloud team for completing their takehome release. Excited to get feedback from our internal teams ahead of public trials later this year. pic.twitter.com/un1T8mg0d4 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 1, 2019

This of course means that everything is going smoothly so far and we can expect it to enter a public testing phase soon. According to Spencer, this will arrive “sometime later this year”. Which may not be a firm schedule announcement, but it is otherwise highly likely to arrive around Q4 2019 or earlier.

Obviously Microsoft has to work fast since Google announced their Stadia game streaming service. Stadia is also launching later in 2019 and will compete directly with Project xCloud.

Is Microsoft Worried About Google Stadia?

Possibly. Although it is obvious that Microsoft does not care much for their competition. Their large coffers and high-profile should be a cause for concern for the software giant.

Microsoft’s advantage is of course, years of experience and a game library. Something which Google sorely lacks. In fact, Microsoft is quick to point this out, stating that Google “does not have content“.

