Monster Hunter World PC Patch Fixes Connection Issues

Monster Hunter World PC Patch Released

When Monster Hunter World released on the PC earlier this month, initial the reception was excellent. Sales were through the roof and Steam even reported that the game had broken several records. Since then though, the enthusiasm has died down a little in place of some criticism over the game and how it runs.

Many players have reported connection issues with the games server while others have been critical over the high-usage of CPU power. Yes, believe it or not, it seems that Monster Hunter World is more CPU greedy than GPU.

In a report via DSOGaming though, following the release of the first patch for the game, it seems like the connection issues might now be fixed.

Connection Problems

Many users have reported major difficulties being able to play the game due to its online nature. Fortunately, though, this has now been fixed. The patch notes can be seen in full below;

Fixed an issue where error messages would display and kick players offline when searching for online sessions.

Also readjusted the matchmaking function to make it easier to find an online session via “Search for an Online Session” > “Matchmake”.

Fixed an issue where error messages would display and kick players offline after having joined an online session.

Fixed an issue where error messages would display and kick players offline while playing multiplayer. This adjustment reduces the number of occurrences, though it does not completely resolve the issue. We will continue to investigate this matter.

Fixed an issue where the error message “E_FAIL : hr” would display and the game would crash when switching to full-screen mode.

What Do We Think?

Many of us here at eTeknix have resisted the temptation to play Monster Hunter World yet. Overlooking its expensive price, it seems clear that there are more than a few bugs to fix before this is perfect. The connection issue was, however, one of the biggest criticisms going. As such, if you have been playing the waiting game, now might be a good time to strike.

Well, unless of course, like us, you’re waiting for this to appear in a Steam sale. For £45 we wouldn’t blame you!

What do you think? Have you played Monster Hunter World on the PC? What do you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!