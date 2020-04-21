More Major Publishers Drop Out of NVidia GeForce Now!

Since it’s release back in February, the Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service has seen a lot of ups and downs. Albeit, mostly downs! That is, of course, in no small part due to the number of publishers who pretty much immediately abandoned the platform when it formally went out of beta and into full release. Some of the more notable inclusions among those were Bethesda, Blizzard, and 2K Games.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the news isn’t getting any better with two further developers now officially withdrawing their games from the platform.

Nvidia GeForce Now

In the report, it has been confirmed that both Xbox Game Studios and Warner Bros. have now formally withdrawn their games for use on the Nvidia GeForce Now platform. This means that any games from the following franchises (and many more) have been entirely been removed from the platform:

Halo

Gears of War

Forza

Dirt Rally

Batman

Edit – Since publishing this article, it has since come to our attention that Codemasters and Klei have also withdrawn from the platform.

What Do We Think?

When compared to many of its rivals, Nvidia GeForce Now is actually a pretty decent streaming platform. So, why are so many publishers deciding to leave it then? Well, it apparently may boil down to the new contractual terms set by Nvidia when they made the transition from free to a subscription-based service. It is, for example, known that the initial publishers who quit the platform did so over what was perceived to be a misunderstanding on how their games would be made available.

Anyway you look at it though, following its launch, Nvidia GeForce Now is at least 50 AAA-games lighter (and maybe even close to 100 now) than it was. With not that much new coming to it either, it doesn’t exactly make you want to rush out and sign up for it at the moment! Again, a pity as its honestly not that bad! Well, for us consumers at least.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!