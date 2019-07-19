More Star Trek Picard Plot Details Revealed

Earlier this year it was revealed that Sir Patrick Stewart himself was signed up to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard. It was a move than fans had been requesting for many years, albeit many believed that he had officially ‘retired’ the character.

While details of the upcoming series are still somewhat limited, in a report via SlashFilms, further details have been revealed confirming that the show will focus on his life after Starfleet.

Star Trek Picard

It was already known that this series was going to be more focused on the character than on outright action. Producer, Alex Kurtzmen, has decided, however, to give us some details as to what we can expect.

“Events began to unfold that conspire to take Picard back to the stars. He will [go to space], but not in a way that anyone expects. Because he’s no longer in Starfleet, he no longer carries the weight of that behind him…In some ways, it’s easier to be [a great man] when you’re a captain. But it’s an entirely different thing when you don’t have an army behind you. When you want to get something done and fight an injustice, How do you do that when you’re really only one man?”

It has been suggested that the new Star Trek series will pick up on Jean-Luc as an older (and now retired) man and may look to be more of a ‘human story’ rather than concentrating on big epic battles. This isn’t about the voyages of the Starship Enterprise, it’s the story of a man. A man who may have his demons…

What Else Do We Know?

Other Star Trek characters are not yet known to be making cameo appearances, although it hasn’t been ruled out. The word “haunted” has, however, been used to describe Picard in this reveal. One might presume, that since his retirement from Starfleet he either left with unfinished business or something went very wrong.

Although no release date has been specified, Star Trek Picard is expected to launch in late 2020.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this series? – Let us know in the comments!