MSI RX 5700 Mech Graphics Card Images Leak Online

Earlier today we reported how following a prior ‘teaser’ leak, more detailed images had appeared showing an in-depth look at the MSI Evoke 5700 XT graphics card. Well, it seems that while waiting for the bus, two might have come along at once as, in similar circumstances, it has happened again. This time, with the MSI Mech!

In a report via Videocardz, more details images of the MSI 5700 Mech graphics card have appeared online and it looks more than a little impressive!

MSI Radeon 5700 Mech Graphics Card

So, what can we tell about this graphics card? Well, we already had a good idea as to the aesthetics following the prior leak. It does, however, at least confirm that this will be a dual-slot and dual-fan design. What more can we tell though?

Well, the backplate has a nice clean solid look that, combined with the graphics card as a whole, wouldn’t look out of place in any system build.

What Do We Think?

With 3x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI 2.0 outputs, this is fairly standard to what we have seen from the vast majority of custom 5700 (and XT) graphic card leaks to date. The big question, of course, will be how well this graphics card will perform and, specifically, what it’s got in comparison to the reference model.

With these graphics cards expected to land over the next 4-weeks, however, rest assured we’re all ready and waiting to find that out!

What do you think? Do you like the design of the MSI 5700 Mech? – Let us know in the comments!