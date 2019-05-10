MSI Teases X570 MEG Ace Motherboard With Wi-Fi 6 for Ryzen 3000

/ 2 hours ago
MSI Teases X570 MEG Motherboard With Wi-Fi 6 for Ryzen 3000

Arriving Next Month with Next Gen Ryzen CPUs

Computex 2019 is almost upon us and with it comes the launch of AMD‘s 3rd generation Ryzen platform. This includes not only new processors but new motherboards with new chipsets as well.

As promised, AMD is enabling backwards and forwards compatibility across their AM4 socket product range. With the exception of entry-level A320 chipset motherboards which will only be compatible with Ryzen 3000 APUs.

In anticipation of this upcoming platform launch, motherboard manufacturer MSI is teasing fans with a (not so) cryptic message via Twitter.

Can You Decode MSI’s Teaser Message?

Thankfully the short video teaser is not particularly difficult to decipher. “Five” is of course refers to the fact that this is a 500-series motherboard. Meanwhile, “Six” is obviously referring to Wi-Fi 6, otherwise known as the latest 802.11ax wireless standard.

Lastly, the “Seven” is the one that remains a mystery. It could be referring to either the expansion slots available on this board, especially since the X570 series chipset is rumoured to have HEDT-like amount of PCIe lanes available. Or it could also refer to seven RGB lighting zones available on board.

What do you think the “seven” in this message refers to? Leave a comment below.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!