NASA Wants To Return To The Moon Before The End Of 2019

NASA Plans To Return To The Moon

With all of the private space projects currently underway it is easy to forget that NASA does still exist. Admittedly, the company has been very much in the backseat of rocketry for the last 15 years. Well, specifically after the Shuttle Columbia broke up on re-entry.

In a report via CNET, however, NASA has revealed plans to return to the surface of the Moon before the end of 2019.

A Lofty Goal

We should at this point clarify what NASA mean by this. There is absolutely no indication to suggest that the space agency means to physically put ‘man’ on the Moon again. Last November, however, the space agency did reveal two key factors. Firstly that they were in discussions with 9 contractors over the design of a new rocket system, and secondly that they did plan to return to the Moon “sooner than we might think”.

So, what does ‘returning to the Moon’ actually mean? Well, the likelihood is that NASA wants to get more rovers and perhaps even test a landing craft.

One Small Step

It has been over 40 years now since we last walked upon the Moon and while these might represent babysteps, it seems clear that NASA wants to revisit it again. There has been more than a little discussion of the creation of a base on the Moon. Specifically, one that could act as a ‘gateway’ to allow for far more significant exploration of our solar system.

With something hopefully happening before the end of the year though, this is certainly going to be interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!