NETGEAR Nighthawk Launch Event in London

Yesterday was the official launch of NETGEAR‘s Nighthawk gaming series in the UK. A proper launch also needs an event and we went to London to check it out.

The Stars of the Show

Since we already posted our reviews yesterday, there isn’t a big surprise to who the stars of the show were. They are, of course, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 Switch and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router. Either of them is great on their own, but with a combination of them both, you get a whole new level of options.

Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switch

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 switch comes with multi-gigabit capabilities. It features two 10GbE/Multi-gigabit ports and eight additional Gigabit Ethernet ports. It is a partially managed switch with port-based and 802.Q QoS, supports up to 64 VLANs and up to four LAGs. That’s a pretty sweet setup for a SOHO/Gaming switch. It is packed inside a great looking aluminium chassis and even comes with RGB all around. You can customise every single one of the LEDs to have the colour you chose.

Read our full review here: NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 Switch Review

Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router

NETGEAR’s XR500 Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router doesn’t have a metal chassis, but an aggressive looking one instead. It packs the usual Gigabit Ethernet LAN and WAN ports, but also very powerful wireless capabilities. The dual-band router is AC2600 rated and features MU-MIMO for multiple simultaneous streams.

The true highlight of the XR500 is the operating system. It is powered by DumaOS which has been designed from the ground up to be the best router OS possible. It is the fastest and most responsive interface that we’ve tested and very customisable.

The gaming-specific options include bandwidth filtering and prioritisation along with the awesome geo-filter. With this filter, you can make sure that you’re only playing on servers that are physically close. Not only that, you can even limit the players you play with to be local too. Never miss a shot because of server latency again. The gaming VPN client can protect your network identity and prevent DoS attacks

Read our full review here: NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router Review

You Can’t Game on a Router and a Switch Alone

Since you can’t game on a switch and a router along, NETGEAR brought partners along. The monitors were the impressive AOC AGON gaming monitors while the peripherals were by Kingston‘s HyperX gaming group.