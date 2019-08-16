New Nvidia Graphics Card Listing Hints at 2080 Ti Super

With the release of the Nvidia ‘Super’ range earlier this year, the vast majority of their ‘base’ 20XX graphics cards saw some significant improvements in performance to take them to another level and (essentially) make the comparative AMD 5700 XT look a little less impressive. From the release of the range, however, there was one notable omission. Namely, the 2080 Ti ‘Super’.

Initially, it looked unlikely that such a card would ever be released. The ‘Supers’ were, after all, essentially more watered-down versions of higher-tier cards than improvements on the existing models. Considering that the 2080 Ti was the ‘best’ of the range, there wasn’t much to water it down from! Even Nvidia themselves recently said that such a release was unlikely!

In a report via TechSpot, however, a new product listing has been found that could potentially be the much-rumoured Nvidia 2080 Ti graphics card!

Nvidia List New Graphics Card Release

At this stage, there are likely two possibilities. This will either be the 2080 Ti Super or a ‘Black’ release for the Titan. Either as equally as possible, but the Super does seem to make more sense. In terms of performance, it would provide an option that sat between the two current releases and would give the 20XX range, as a whole, a brand new flagship model.

The main key indication that this will be a high-end card, however, is in the use of the Nvidia’s TU102 die. This has, to date, only been used on Nvidia’s most ‘high-end’ GPU releases.

What Do We Think?

Honestly, we don’t know. While a Nvidia 2080 Ti Super release would certainly be welcome (particularly if it comes out before the end of the year) to date Nvidia has certainly erred more towards it being less likely than more.

Then again, Nvidia does love both misinformation and misdirection. We will, of course, keep you posted, but it would be more than fascinating to see if Team Green plan one more big release before the end of 2019.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!