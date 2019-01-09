New Ring Door View Smart Cam Sits Over Existing Peephole

/ 44 mins ago

New Ring Door View Smart Cam Sits Over Existing Peephole

Converts your Peephole into a Smart Cam

Amazon acquired security company Ring several months ago for over a billion dollars. Obviously home security is a concern for Amazon since their business requires front-door deliveries. They have even gone as far as offering smart locks in conjunction with actually allowing couriers inside the home.

Now Ring has come up with a new version of their door camera they are calling the Door View Cam. Unlike the older version which is basically a smart doorbell, the Door View Cam sits directly on top of your door’s peephole. It is actually made of two pieces, once of which sits outside while the other is on the opposite side. Best of all, there are no wires and installation is just  a matter of placing it on top of the peephole.

It completely runs off of batteries in the indoor side plate. Users can still use the peephole as a regular “analog” viewer, but when enabled, users can also see visitors remotely via the Ring smartphone app. Furthermore, the Door View Cam has sensors which can detect if somebody is knocking and can send notifications to your phone.

How Much is the Ring Door View Cam?

There are no firm launch dates for the Ring Door View Cam just yet. Although the company states that it will be out sometime “later this year” for $199 USD.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results