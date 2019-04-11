Nude Mod Released For Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Over the last few months, it seems that a particular trend in game modding has become more than a little popular. For example, people went crazy when a Resident Evil 2 mod was launched to turn first Clare Redfield and then Ada Wong naked.

It was, perhaps, a matter of curiosity that such a mod was never released for Leon or Tyrant. Ah well, such is the internet!

Going Back To The Nineties!

While Shadow of the Tomb Raider has proven to be a pretty big success, the latest mod released does seem to remind me rather a lot of the mid-nineties. Specifically, when all the talk was about a secret code you could enter to see Lara Croft’s breasts in their polygonal glory!

That cheat, incidentally, never existed. If you do, however, own Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the PC, a mod has been released. One that, you guessed it, turns Lara Croft completely naked in the game!





Where Can I Get It?

To access the mod, you’ll first need to create an account with Nexusmods. Once you have done that, however, (and after you turn off the adult filter) a quick search of “Shadow of the Tomb Raider Nude mod (Booty Edition)” (yes, that is the title of the mod) will get you started!

To work, you will need to also have the ‘Special K’ mod installed. This generally acts as the ‘platform’ for modding Square Enix releases.

Following that, however, simply extract the file to the

“\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Shadow of the Tomb Raider\SK_Res\inject\textures” folder. Go in-game and use the ‘Outsider Outfit’ from the customising campfire and away you go!

Presuming that many of you are still reading at this point, please note that we will make no specific judgements on you. Others, however, might!

What do you think? What is your favourite gaming mod? – Let us know in the comments!