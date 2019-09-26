Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’ GPU Release Date is Confirmed

Earlier this month rumors began to abound that Nvidia was planning to give their 16XX range of graphics cards the ‘Super’ treatment starting with the 1660 GPU. We’ll admit that at the time while it seemed a logical progression for the brand, exactly how they were going to achieve this was a little unclear.

We did, however, get our first insight into this just yesterday when at least 3 ASUS 1660 ‘Super’ designs were confirmed. So, what made these ‘Super’? Well, in so far as the basic details could tell, Nvidia was upping their GDDR5 memory to GDDR6.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, we undoubtedly have our biggest announcement to date. Namely, that Nvidia will officially launch the 1660 ‘Super’ graphics card on October 22nd.

Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’ Graphics Card

Based on the upgrade in memory (and its performance speed) the Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’ is already anticipated to be faster than the current 1660 Ti. In terms of how much it will cost, however, that’s where things really start to get interesting.

How Much Will It Cost?

Well, bizarrely, the website which sources the release date has cited a comparative price (after exchange rates etc.) of $150. If this is true, it would (in theory) make it cheaper than the current 1660 Ti. More so, as above, it would also be capable of outperforming it by a notable margin. We will, however, treat this price with a huge pinch of salt!

This price may be a move to counter AMD’s upcoming budget card releases which are also expected in October. For us humble consumers, however, this is nothing but good news!

What do you think? Are you interested in this upcoming Nvidia 1660 ‘Super’? – Let us know in the comments!