Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ Graphics Card Image Leaks!

Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ Graphics Card

The news just seems to be coming thick and fast in the last 24-hours surrounding the upcoming release of Nvidia’s new graphics card range. We heard direct from Nvidia that (surprise surprise) Super definitely is a graphics card range. Not that there was much doubt about that any more. In addition to that, however, they also confirmed that it would be formally announced on July 2nd!

This announcement also came (I told you they were thick and fast) with a huge number of product registration leaks including various graphics cards from ASUS and Gigabyte.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we have something more than a little special. Our first official image of the upcoming Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards.

What Can We Tell?

Well, based on the design it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that this is a Founders Edition model. In other words, straight out the Nvidia factory. It does, however, confirm a number of rumours to this design. Specifically the twin fan configuration and the ‘Super’ logo which is clearly visible in the image above.

The ‘Super’ logo itself was leaked several weeks ago, albeit the internet couldn’t decide if it was legitimate or, indeed, the one planned for use on the graphics cards. It seems that, for once, the rumour mill was proven true!

When Is Super Out?

Nvidia will formally announce the graphics cards on July 2nd and, as part of this, the NDA’s will also expire with reviewers. So the short answer is, expect to find out how ‘super’ these really are within the next week.

In terms of the graphics cards themselves, while they seem decent the price does appear to be an issue. Particularly for the 2060 ‘Super’ which is rumoured to cost $420. With not long to go, however, be sure to check out our website for all the in-depth ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of ‘Super’? Which graphics card of the range most has your attention? – Let us know in the comments!