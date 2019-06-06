Nvidia 2070 Ti Graphics Card Rumours Start Emerging

Nvidia 2070 Ti

Despite it being well around 8 months now since the release of the Nvidia 20XX series, there is still one pretty huge omission from the range. Namely, the 2070 Ti graphics card.

A couple of months ago we got a pretty big hint that it would be on the way soon as a still undisclosed Nvidia graphics card appeared on a benchmarking website. With the performance sitting between the 2070 and 2080, it didn’t take too much of a leap of logic to assume that this was the Ti variant.

With still no release seemingly on the horizon, however, in a report via WCCFTech, however, some rumoured specifications of the graphics card have started appearing online.

Specifications

We do, of course, add a prefix that this is all still entirely rumour with absolutely no confirmation from Nvidia. That being said, however, the following specifications are being touted for the graphics card:

2560 CUDA Cores

1770 MHz Boost Clocks

8 GB GDDR6 at 14 Gbps

Based on this information, the general consensus is that we should see a 10-15% performance gain on the standard 2070. Whether this release will form part of Nvidia’s teased ‘Super’, however, is still entirely a matter of opinion.

What Do We Think?

Frankly, we’re surprised more than anything that it has taken Nvidia so long to formally announce or even reveal the 2070 Ti. The 1070 Ti was, after all, a hugely successful graphics card. Arguably the best value of the range and certainly exceptionally popular with consumers.

There are, however, rumours (more rumours I know) that Nvidia may be specifically holding out on announcing the card until AMD has confirmed prices for their 5XXX GPU range. To me, there does seem to be more than a little pinch of truth probably there.

With so many holding out for this graphics card, however, Nvidia wants to hope that consumers don’t lose patience.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!