Nvidia 3070 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Online

With Nvidia set to release the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card on October 29th, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this GPU. Particularly as even Nvidia themselves have suggested that it should offer a comparable performance (if not better) than the current 2080 Ti. All, incidentally, coming at around $450 for the Founders Edition model which, in terms of price tags, makes the 3070 an exceptionally interesting proposition.

Well, with benchmarks from AotS leaking yesterday, it seems that the news is coming thick and fast as in a report Videocardz, various benchmarking results taken from 3DMark have now also appeared online.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 – 3DMark Results

For those of you not aware, 3DMark is a very reputable benchmark application that provides various synthetic tests for gaming and physics performance. It is a tool we regularly use ourselves here at eTeknix to gauge the performance of new graphics cards, laptops, or PC systems. In other words, unlike AotS, this is much more widely used and, as such, can give much better comparative figures.

While the results should be taken with a grain of salt, as it’s not known what hardware was used in these tests (such as CPU/RAM etc.) which makes a direct and accurate comparison difficult, the results, on the whole, do seem to confirm that, at the very least, 3070 owners can expect at least an on-par performance to the 2080Ti.

What Do We Think?

While both the 3080 and 3090 stole a lot of the headlines at the initial Nvidia launch back in early September, I must admit that the 3070 has been the graphics card which has most grabbed my personal attention. Unfortunately, we have already seen rumors suggesting that availability, like the aforementioned GPUs, is going to continue to be a major issue for consumers looking to move to the Nvidia 30XX series. – All going well though, if/as/when you can get your hands on an Nvidia 3070, it seems that this graphics card is going to be well worth the purchase if these benchmark result trends continue.

