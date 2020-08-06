Nvidia Confirmed to be Discontinuing High-End 20XX GPUs

Around three weeks ago we heard rumors that with the launch of their new 30XX GPU platform just months away, Nvidia had already begun the discontinuation process for many of its ‘top’ 20XX graphics cards. A move that was entirely expected, but perhaps coming a little sooner than many would’ve anticipated.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, further confirmation has been received that the discontinuation process is now officially underway with many ‘top-spec’ Nvidia RTX 20XX graphics cards now officially entering their ‘end of life’.

Nvidia Discontinues Many ‘Top Spec’ 20XX Graphics Cards

With reports coming from Chinese retailers, it has been confirmed that the following graphics cards have been officially added to a newly updated ‘discontinuation’ list:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070

So, a quick glance clearly indicates that, at least initially, Nvidia will be ending pretty much all of its top-spec 20XX graphics cards with the only notable exception being the standard RTX 2080. This may, however, tie into other recent rumors that the launch of the 30XX series is going to take a more staggered approach.

Entry-Level Is Safe – For Now!

It should, of course, be noted that Nvidia’s more mid-tier/entry-level graphics cards are not yet discontinued and that isn’t particularly surprising. Comparatively speaking, while the listed graphics cards offer vastly greater performance, more people (particularly those on limited finances) end up buying cards exactly like the 1660 or 2060. In other words, budget-focused GPUs always (generally speaking) stand the test of time with consumers better.

If you are, however, hoping to grab yourself a last-minute bargain with Nvidia’s top-spec 20XX series, however, you might want to act sooner rather than later. Something tells us that getting hold of one of these is going to get increasingly more difficult (and expensive?) over the coming weeks/months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!