Nvidia 3060 (8GB) and 3080 (20GB) GPUs Are Spotted

With the initial Nvidia 30XX graphics cards having officially made their launch earlier this month, it hasn’t exactly been a secret that we were set to see more memory variant designs hit the market from the range in the future. Only yesterday, for example, we saw semi-confirmation that a 20GB VRAM 3080 was pretty much ready to go.

Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, it seems that eagle-eyed viewers of the Nvidia website have spotted even more details. Specifically, that references have been made to an 8GB 3060 GPU as well as more confirmation of the 20GB 3080!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and 3080

The listings below have been spotted within the recently announced ‘Watch Dogs Legion’ Nvidia promotion that offers a free copy of the game with the qualifying purchase of one of their 30XX graphics cards. Poking through the GPU listings, however, there are various SKU listings confirming both an 8GB 3060 graphics card and a 20GB 3080.

The specifics of that bundle, however, may give us a huge hint as to when these new GPUs will hit the market!

When Will They Be Released?

As part of the official promotion notes, with the bundle offering a free copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a years subscription to GeForce Now, the curious aspect is that for the latter component of this offer, it has to be claimed before November 30th. As such this would suggest that both of these new GPU designs should hit the market at least a few weeks before this date.

So, if you are patiently waiting for one of these graphics cards, and particularly that 20GB VRAM 3080, it seems that they may be released either late October or early November (so they comply). It’s only a theory, but I have to admit to being pretty pleased with myself about potentially joining up the dots here.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!