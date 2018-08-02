Nvidia GeForce Release Latest Drivers With Game Optimisation

Another day, another Nvidia update. Like my iPhone, Nvidia seems to constantly want to keep badgering me to upgrade my GeForce drivers. It seems, however, that the latest drivers might be quite important if you plan to play some of the biggest upcoming releases.

Nvidia GeForce 398.82 has landed and with it comes some optimisations for World of Warcraft: The Battle For Azeroth and Monster Hunter World.

Why These Updates Could Be Important

We have already heard reports from early-access gamers that Monster Hunter World might be a bit heavy on the specifications. At least if you want to run it at high resolutions. While later reports have aimed this towards the game being a bit of a CPU gobbler, having optimised GPU drivers might be what’s needed to help this game run a little better.

While it is (usually) always a good idea to keep your graphics card drivers up to date, it seems therefore that these might be more important if you plan to give this game a go. In addition to this though, the update has also fixed a number of graphical errors in other games including; Dead by Daylight, Wolfenstein 2 and Dark Souls Remastered.

Where Can I Get The Update

I received an automatic update notice last night and if you have a Nvidia card installed (or more specifically GeForce), you should have this prompt already. If you don’t or you prefer to do a manual installation of the files instead, the link for the drivers (as well as all the notes) can be found in the link here!

What do you think? Will this optimisation package help the performance of Monster Hunter World? Do you wish updates were more or less frequent? – Let us know in the comments!