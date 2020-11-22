Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti FE Images Leak Online

Officially speaking, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t exist. Well, at least not yet. Based on the growing mountain of evidence to the contrary, however, it is clearly only a matter of time before Nvidia formally announces the launch of this new (presumably mid-tier) graphics card.

If you did, however, need a little bit more confirmation of this, then in a report via Videocardz, images of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition GPU have leaked online.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Aesthetically speaking, while this new graphics card does seem to push the silver highlights a bit further than seen in prior 30XX Founders Edition GPUs, the design does seem pretty much about what we expected. Particularly in regards to the power input which, again, requires that new 12-pin adaptor. Albeit, as seen in the past, Nvidia will include an adaptor within the packaging.

In terms of specifications, although pending confirmation, a prior leak has suggested the following:

4,864 CUDA cores

Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz

Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz

256-bit memory bus at 14GBps

8GB of GDDR6 VRAM

What Do We Think?

Nvidia is expected to formally confirm the launch of the 3060 Ti on December 2nd. So in terms of getting some concrete information, we don’t have that much longer to (apparently) wait. Given that it’s expected to retail for something in the region of $399, however, this new Nvidia GPU could well prove to be a huge success with consumers looking for a lot of bang on a relatively reasonable amount of buck! – Well, presuming that they’ll be available in quantities far more favorable than prior Nvidia 30XX cards to date!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!