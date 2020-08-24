Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Leaks

With the launch of Nvidia’s new graphics cards expected on September 1st, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding them and, particularly, what kind of levels of comparative performance boosts we can expect (when compared to the prior 20XX range). Following images leaked via Videocardz, however, if you needed further confirmation of the rather unique look of the Founders Edition GPU, we may have just gotten it. And boy, does it look huge!

Nvidia RTX 3090 Images Leak

Firstly, it should be noted that the images shown here are remarkably similar to the leak we saw back in June reportedly suggesting the design of Nvidia’s new flagship graphics card. A leak that a lot of people treated with more than a little scepticism at the time.

When those images originally appeared, however, it was assumed that it was from the upcoming 3080. While this still, of course, may be the case in terms of the design, these new leaked images are citing that this is the 3090 and when compared to the 2080, it looks (at an eyeballs guess) around 30% larger! Pretty big when you consider that the 2080 Founders Edition GPU wasn’t exactly put on a diet.

What Do We Think?

If this is, indeed, the final specification of the Nvidia RTX 3090, then it seems pretty clear that this GPU is going to be (relatively speaking) huge. Why so big though? Well, our best guess is that it is something to do with that new ‘in-out’ cooling system. Again, another factor that has been known/speculated about for quite some time.

Will this represent the final design though? Well, with their launch expected in a weeks time, we don’t have much longer to go before we find out!

