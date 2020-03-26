Nvidia Release Hotfix 445.78 to Correct DirectX 11 Issues

Earlier this week Nvidia released its latest official GeForce Experience driver update looking to bring some game optimization as well as the launch of DLSS 2.0. It seems, however, that (in something that I daresay will not be overly surprising to many of you) the update has resulted in some unexpected problems. Specifically, regarding games run under DirectX 11.

Well, if you are one of those people, then there is at least some good news! With the release of a new hotfix driver, Nvidia hopes that they have solved the problem. Well, at least until the next official WHQL driver update.

Nvidia Hotfix 445.78

So, what was the problem? Well, apparently, the latest official driver (445.75) resulted in many users being unable to correctly run games in DirectX 11. Specifically, when image sharpening was turned on. So, the hotfix looks to specifically correct that issue!

• Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel

Where Can I Get It?

As this is a hotfix update, the chances are that a check of the Nvidia GeForce Experience app will not prompt you to make any downloads. Additionally, and as is often best advised with these types of updates, if you’re not having any problems you’re better off not bothering. This is, after all, effectively Nvidia attempting to provide users with a bandaid.

If you have noted some problems in games that specifically use DirectX 11, however, then you can download and update your graphics card driver manually. You can visit the official Nvidia 445.78 ‘hotfix’ website via the link here!

What do you think? Have you had any problems since the update? Are you going to be grabbing the hotfix? – Let us know in the comments!