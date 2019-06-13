Nvidia ‘Super’ 2060 Looks To Compete With the AMD RX 5700 XT

Nvidia Super

Earlier today, we found (pretty much) concrete confirmation that the teased Nvidia ‘Super’ was going to be a full refresh of the entire 20XX range of graphics cards. Essentially, the range was getting some tweaks to improve both the clock speed (a little) and the cuda core count.

The decision to implement this across the entire range was more than a little surprising. It had, after all, only been just over 6 months since Nvidia initially released the vast majority of these graphics cards. In a report via PCGamesN, however, there may be a more ‘competitive’ reason why they have decided to do this.

Nvidia 2060

Following the release of the first AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT benchmarks, the performance would suggest something currently on par with the existing Nvidia 2070. As such, it’s likely that Team Green wants to try and distance their ‘top-end’ a little further. As we saw with both the AMD 480 and 580, despite being the top of their respective ranges, they only just about held par with the truly excellent Nvidia 1060. A card which Nvidia, incidentally, revised about 3 times to ensure it always had the edge.

With the 2060 ‘Super’ set to be upgraded to 8GB of VRAM, however, it doesn’t stop there. The cuda core count is set to be increased to either 2,048 or 2,176. This, depending on whether it will have 32 or 34 SMs. As such, while it still wouldn’t necessarily beat the RX 5700, it would bring it a lot closer. At least in terms of a direct comparison being made. Also, I might add, for notably less money.

What Do We Think?

Despite all the mystery surrounding the Nvidia ‘Super’ suddenly things are starting to fall into place. Honestly, it’s also starting to make a lot of sense. As above, we don’t think that Nvidia necessarily feels threatened by the RX 5700 XT, but at the same time, they’re probably keen to push the 2060 as a more viable comparison than the 2070.

With both the AMD RX 5700 and Nvidia ‘Supers’ reportedly set to launch in the next month or so, however, it’s going to be curious to see where the land lies when the dust has settled.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!