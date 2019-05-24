NVIDIA’s Latest ‘Super’ Tease May Not Be a New Video Card at All

What Could NVIDIA Possibly be Teasing?

NVIDIA released a new, short teaser video recently showing a closeup of a product with the words “super” embossed on a metallic surface. People online quickly assumed that this is a new video card, set to counter AMD‘s upcoming Navi announcement.

This might not be entirely wrong considering rumours of NVIDIA releasing Turing refresh cards surfaced a few days prior. Offering video cards with faster memory, similar to the 11Gbps GDDR5 versions they have done with the 10-series. Some also speculate that this could be a TITAN replacement, although I believe this is less likely. Especially since TITAN is not part of the GeForce brand now. So it won’t make sense for it to be Tweeted out from the GeForce account.

It is also NVIDIA’s modus operandi to rain on AMD’s parade, so fans kind of expect this move from the company. Scheduled to pre-empt AMD’s launch.

However, this tease might not be video card related at all.

Why I Don’t Believe This Is a New Video Card

For one, NVIDIA’s last quarterly report showed that they are recovering quite well. I don’t think they feel the need to release a refresh this early. Especially since it would cannibalize sales of their current lineup, and the fact that we don’t know how AMD’s cards perform yet.

NVIDIA’s strategy with video card releases for the past year has also been to delay rather than to push out early. So it doesn’t make sense that they would shift strategy now, especially when they are doing well.

Also, if NVIDIA is releasing a new video card, they will most likely wait until summer time. Especially since AMD’s new video cards are rumoured to be a paper launch, with physical units not arriving until July or August. Their Computex announcement will mostly be about 3rd generation Ryzen.

There is also the fact that NVIDIA has been teasing a new product for a while that everyone seems to have forgotten: a dual-screen laptop.

Whatever Happened to NVIDIA’s Dual-Screen Laptop?

People might have forgotten now, but NVIDIA has been teasing a new laptop for a while. They first posted this on their GeForce Twitter account, showing what appears to be a dual-screen design back in April.

They have yet to name this product, and it has been on the pipeline for a while. This is the most likely product being teased in my opinion. It might be similar to Lenovo’s YogaBook C930, foregoing the physical, tactile keyboard for a virtual on-screen one.

The ‘Super’ in this case, could be ‘Super-Q’, a new laptop design standard similar to NVIDIA’s Max-Q. Max-Q was also launched during Computex 2017.

A new laptop design standard would also make sense since NVIDIA’s partners, ASUS and MSI, have Tweeted out the same teaser video. Suggesting that they could possibly be releasing their own ‘Super-Q’ laptops themselves.

This is of course, speculation for now. We just have to wait and see what Computex 2019 has in store.