NZXT Launches the H500 and H500i Chassis

New H-Series Model from NZXT

Case manufacturer NZXT is expanding their H-series chassis line with the introduction of the H500 and H500i. In the usual NZXT fashion, the H500 chassis offers a modern and highly functional design. Both also share fundamentally the same structure, with the H500i variant providing a considerable amount of upgrades from the basic version. This includes a CAM-powered Smart Device, vertical GPU mount, RGB lighting and digital fan control. It is essentially a design upgrade over the NZXT H400i.

The 500 series sports tempered glass side panels with a durable all-steel construction. Plus, it provides considerable liquid cooling component support and a new cable management system. In fact, this is a new patent-pending design that an improvement over the already impressive cable management design of previous NZXT cases.

“With the H500, we’ve taken everything we learned from both our top-selling S340 line and our recent H Series products to offer an updated, feature rich chassis that continues our commitment to designing affordable premium hardware,” said Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. “From the stunning tempered glass to its durable all-steel construction, the H500 and H500i give builders of all levels everything they need to build an extraordinary gaming machine.”

For a closer look at the new NZXT H500i, you can read our review here at eTeknix. In fact, it is the recipient of an Editor’s Choice award.

How Much are the H500 and H500i Chassis?

Availability in the UK starts before mid-June. The basic H500 comes in at just £69.99 with VAT, while the H500i has an MSRP of £99.99.

Users can choose between four different matte colour options. This includes white, or black, as well as black with red and black with blue colour combos. All four have similar pricing.