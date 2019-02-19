NZXT Launches the H500 Overwatch Edition Chassis

For Overwatch Fans

NZXT is teaming up with Blizzard for their next limited edition chassis offering. This time it will be an Overwatch themed H500 case featuring the game’s Black, White, and Orange colour scheme. Furthermore, the front panel has an illuminated logo that shines brightly.

Aside from the front design, the right side panel also sports a painted logo with text. Meanwhile, the left side has a tempered glass panel that provides a full view of the hardware inside. The rest of the chassis construction otherwise uses steel with some plastic parts.

In terms of features, users can expect the same functionality from the regular NZXT H500 case. That means support for up to 280mm radiators at the front, which can be up to 60mm thick. A pair of 120mm NZXT Aer fans are also pre-installed. One of which is for intake at the front, while the other is for exhaust at the rear.

On the other hand, GPU clearance can be up to 381mm long, while CPU heatsink clearance is up to 165mm tall. As for storage, there is room for up to two (+1) 3.5″ drives and up to two (+1) 2.5″ drives.

How Much is the NZXT Overwatch Edition Chassis?

This limited edition case is available now for £139.99 with VAT in the UK, or $149.99 in the US. In comparison, the regular H500 chassis has an MSRP of $76.99.

Previous limited edition cases from the company include a PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds H700, as well as a Nuka Cola Edition H700.