Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds Getting Nintendo Switch Release

Obsidian Entertainment‘s The Outer Worlds is one of the much anticipated titles for 2020. It is a sci-fi RPG title that should make fans of Fallout: New Vegas happy as it is somewhat of a spiritual successor to the game.

Now, there is good news for Nintendo Switch owners as they will also be able to play the game on the handheld device. Nintendo of America made the announcement via Twitter. They even have a trailer and senior director Matthew Singh talking about the project. See it for yourself below:

What is The Outer Worlds About?

In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon. Which is the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy. Only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it.

As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Who is Handling the Conversion to the Switch?

Obsidian Entertainment is partnering up with Virtuos to bring the project to the Nintendo Switch. Virtuos is of course, the same company who brought Dark Souls Remastered and FFXII Zodiac Age to the handheld console.

Both Nintendo and Obsidian did not mention any firm launch dates yet. Although it is apparently already listed at the Nintendo UK eShop.

Other than the Nintendo Switch, The Outer Worlds will also be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the PC, the game will be an EPIC Games Store exclusive for six months. After which, it should be available on Steam and other platforms as well. All arriving sometime in 2020.