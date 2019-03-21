Oculus and Lenovo Team Up for $399 Rift S VR Headset

Oculus Rift Upgraded



Oculus is announcing their new Oculus Rift S VR headset, developed in collaboration with Lenovo.

This headset improves upon the original Rift headset design by jumping from 1080×1200 to 1280×1440 per eye.

This now matches the smartphone-only Oculus Go headset. Except the Rift S uses superior OLED vs the Go’s LCD panel. Furthermore, it also brings the Oculus Quest’s Inside-Out tracking capabilities. Albeit, using five cameras instead of four.

When Will the Oculus Rift S VR Headset Arrive?

The $399 VR headset is due for launch sometime in spring 2019. This is slightly pricier than the original Rift for $349. Although it will ship with updated Oculus Touch controllers, which are the same ones found on the Quest.

Can My PC System Run Oculus Rift S?

Minimum Requirements

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater

NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater

Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater Memory: 8GB+ RAM

8GB+ RAM Video Output: DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box)

DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box) USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port

1x USB 3.0 port OS: Windows 10

Recommended Requirements