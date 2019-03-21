Oculus and Lenovo Team Up for $399 Rift S VR Headset
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
Oculus Rift Upgraded
Oculus is announcing their new Oculus Rift S VR headset, developed in collaboration with Lenovo.
This headset improves upon the original Rift headset design by jumping from 1080×1200 to 1280×1440 per eye.
This now matches the smartphone-only Oculus Go headset. Except the Rift S uses superior OLED vs the Go’s LCD panel. Furthermore, it also brings the Oculus Quest’s Inside-Out tracking capabilities. Albeit, using five cameras instead of four.
When Will the Oculus Rift S VR Headset Arrive?
The $399 VR headset is due for launch sometime in spring 2019. This is slightly pricier than the original Rift for $349. Although it will ship with updated Oculus Touch controllers, which are the same ones found on the Quest.
Can My PC System Run Oculus Rift S?
Minimum Requirements
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
- Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
- CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
- Memory: 8GB+ RAM
- Video Output: DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box)
- USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port
- OS: Windows 10
Recommended Requirements
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
- Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
- CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
- Memory: 8GB+ RAM
- Video Output: DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box)
- USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port
- OS: Windows 10