Oculus Rift S and Quest to Finally Go On Sale Starting May 21st
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
Both VR Headsets Available for Pre-Order Now
Facebook first announced the Oculus Quest seven months ago, and the Oculus Rift S last month. Now both will finally be available to purchase starting May 21st. In fact, fans can even pre-order both now ahead of time to ensure they get it ahead of everyone else.
The Oculus Quest is of course, the standalone all-in-one wireless unit. It does not need a PC or smartphone to run. It just requires the user have a headset and controller on their hands. Furthermore, it has six degrees of freedom, built-in audio and advanced optics.
Meanwhile, the Oculus Rift S improves upon the original Rift headset design co-developed with Lenovo. It features higher-resolution OLED display and Inside-Out tracking capabilities. It requires a capable PC to run unlike the Quest.
Can My PC System Run the Oculus Rift S?
Minimum Requirements
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
- Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
- CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
- Memory: 8GB+ RAM
- Video Output: DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box)
- USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port
- OS: Windows 10
Recommended Requirements
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
- Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
- CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
- Memory: 8GB+ RAM
- Video Output: DisplayPort 1.2 source, Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter (with mDP to DP adapter that is included in the box)
- USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port
- OS: Windows 10
Where Can I Buy the Oculus Rift S or Quest VR Headset?
Both Oculus devices are available for sale on Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart in 22 countries worldwide.
In terms of pricing, the Rift S has an MSRP of $399. Meanwhile the Quest is available in two variants, 64GB and 128GB versions for $399 and $499 respectively.