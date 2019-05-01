Oculus Rift S and Quest to Finally Go On Sale Starting May 21st

Both VR Headsets Available for Pre-Order Now

Facebook first announced the Oculus Quest seven months ago, and the Oculus Rift S last month. Now both will finally be available to purchase starting May 21st. In fact, fans can even pre-order both now ahead of time to ensure they get it ahead of everyone else.

The Oculus Quest is of course, the standalone all-in-one wireless unit. It does not need a PC or smartphone to run. It just requires the user have a headset and controller on their hands. Furthermore, it has six degrees of freedom, built-in audio and advanced optics.

Meanwhile, the Oculus Rift S improves upon the original Rift headset design co-developed with Lenovo. It features higher-resolution OLED display and Inside-Out tracking capabilities. It requires a capable PC to run unlike the Quest.

Can My PC System Run the Oculus Rift S?

Minimum Requirements

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater

Recommended Requirements

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater

Where Can I Buy the Oculus Rift S or Quest VR Headset?

Both Oculus devices are available for sale on Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart in 22 countries worldwide.

In terms of pricing, the Rift S has an MSRP of $399. Meanwhile the Quest is available in two variants, 64GB and 128GB versions for $399 and $499 respectively.