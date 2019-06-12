Official AMD RX 5700 XT Gaming Benchmarks Released

AMD RX 5700 XT

With the upcoming release of the AMD RX 5700 XT graphics card (and whatever else the range may bring), there is largely only one real question remaining surround it. Namely, just how strong a performer is it going to be? If you were thinking price, then we do already know (roughly) how much they will cost following a recent E3 2019 reveal.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we may have our first answer to the performance question as AMD has released their official gaming benchmarks for the RX 5700 XT and, in truth, they’re not bad!

Nvidia 2070

With the release of the figures, it’s pretty clear that AMD is setting it’s sights very specifically on the Nvidia 2070. As can be seen above, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT generally tends to outperform the Nvidia card in the vast majority of the tests.

Given a little margin of error for AMD possibly tweaking the figures in their own favour and the facts seem clear. This new graphics card will be (give or take) roughly on par with the Nvidia 2070.

Advantage AMD?

Given that the AMD might have a slight edge in the comparative performance, you might think that this gives AMD the advantage here. There are, however, still more than enough unanswered questions. For example, just how hot it will run. As we saw with the Radeon VII (which this range is largely based on) despite it being a solid GPU, it was exceptionally noisy. In addition, despite having a very similar price tag to the Nvidia 2070, team green does still have that RTX tick in the box.

The short version is, it’s going to be interesting to see how the market reacts to this. I suspect, however, that while this might chip away at Nvidia’s market share, it’s not exactly going to cause a dent.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!