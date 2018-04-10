Official System Requirements for Vampyr Revealed

Will you be able to run Vampyr?

Since DONTNOD Entertainment is close to releasing Vampyr in June, the company has decided to let the world know just how demanding this game will be. Apparently, you won’t need a powerhouse in order to play it on minimum settings. However, turning up the detail will require a decent CPU and GPU. Naturally, this shouldn’t be too surprising, as most modern games need powerful computers in order to run properly at high settings. The minimum system requirements for Vampyr include an Intel Core i3-2130 or an AMD FX-4100 complemented by 8GB of RAM. The graphics card should be a GeForce GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon R7 370. Nothing too demanding or expensive by today’s standards.

Recommended specs.

Vampyr is an action-RPG, and as such, it can look quite impressive at maximum settings. However, you will need an Intel Core i7-3930K or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16GB of RAM in order to enjoy it in its entire splendor. You should also have a GeForce GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon R9 390 installed. When it comes to disk space, the game will only take up about 20GB, which is definitely decent.

Below you will find a complete list of requirements for Vampyr. Get ready for the game’s official release on June 5th!

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits). Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 (3.4 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 (3.6 GHz). Memory: 8 GB RAM. Graphics: 2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon R7 370. Storage: 20 GB available space.



RECOMMENDED: