One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Confirmed to Include PC Release

There are few anime/manga franchises as popular as One Piece and as you might expect, that has led to many video games being released. Admittedly, most of these have been rather hit and miss affairs with the most recent (World Seeker) being a fun but rather repetitive affair.

Following the release of a new trailer, however, there’s some hot news regarding future releases as not only has One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 been confirmed, but it’s also going to get a PC release.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

In terms of the trailer itself, it is what you could probably best categorise as a teaser. As such, not many details are made clear. Based on the prior history of the ‘Pirate Warrior’ franchise, however, we can probably expect this to form a ‘Dynasty Warriors’ like experience.

It is, after again, again being developed by Omega Force who are well known for that franchise. Albeit, perhaps not so lovingly after the hideously awful Dynasty Warriors 9.

What Do We Think?

If you’re new to the One Piece franchise, then it’s a bit of a good news/bad news scenario at the moment. The good news is that between the anime and manga there’s absolutely masses of stuff to watch and read. The bad news, however, is that there is so much that it’s more than a little daunting.

To put this into context, the One Piece anime alone has nearly 900 episodes now. As such, if you’re not into it by this point you have a pretty huge (but mostly pleasant) slog to get through.

With a release date planned for 2020, however, you may just have enough time to catch up before this releases!

What do you think? Are you a fan of One Piece? – Let us know in the comments!