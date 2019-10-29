Palit GTX 1660 SUPER Gaming Pro OC Review

The new Nvidia GTX 1660 Super cards are here. Well, I say “Nvidia” but there isn’t a founder edition or similar for this launch. These cards are coming purely from their partner brands, such as Palit! We actually reviewed the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the GTX 1650 earlier this year, but we didn’t get their GTX 1660. However, I’m eager to see where the new GTX 1660 Super fits between those two cards regardless, as well as against the other GTX 1660 Super cards we’re testing today. With the new design, you’ll find the same card you know and love, but with the much improved GDDR6 memory replacing the older GDDR5. Will that be enough to make the SUPER stand out from the crowd?

Palit GTX 1660 SUPER Gaming Pro OC

The latest cards really don’t offer much more than a performing fine-tuning and some new memory chips. It doesn’t sound like much, but Nvidia expects up to a 12% performance bump from this alone. Of course, with Palit fitting one of their dual fan coolers, we expect this card should deliver some pretty competitive performance vs the 1660 Ti models. For an affordable card, this could be the edge these cards needed to be competitive at both 1080p and 1440p alike.

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR6 Memory

192-bit bus

12nm FinFET Process

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.