Palit GTX 1660 SUPER Gaming Pro OC Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

The new Nvidia GTX 1660 Super cards are here. Well, I say “Nvidia” but there isn’t a founder edition or similar for this launch. These cards are coming purely from their partner brands, such as Palit! We actually reviewed the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the GTX 1650 earlier this year, but we didn’t get their GTX 1660. However, I’m eager to see where the new GTX 1660 Super fits between those two cards regardless, as well as against the other GTX 1660 Super cards we’re testing today. With the new design, you’ll find the same card you know and love, but with the much improved GDDR6 memory replacing the older GDDR5. Will that be enough to make the SUPER stand out from the crowd?

Palit GTX 1660 SUPER Gaming Pro OC

The latest cards really don’t offer much more than a performing fine-tuning and some new memory chips. It doesn’t sound like much, but Nvidia expects up to a 12% performance bump from this alone. Of course, with Palit fitting one of their dual fan coolers, we expect this card should deliver some pretty competitive performance vs the 1660 Ti models. For an affordable card, this could be the edge these cards needed to be competitive at both 1080p and 1440p alike.

Features

  • TU116-300 Chipset
  • 1408 Cores
  • 88 TMUs
  • 48 ROPs
  • 6GB GDDR6 Memory
  • 192-bit bus
  • 12nm FinFET Process

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives