Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 7 mins ago
Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC
In what may be one of the smallest cards we’ve ever had in for review, the Palit GTX 1650 Storm X OC still promises quite a lot. It’s one of the few GTX 1650 cards that doesn’t use an additional GPU power cable. It only draws power from the motherboard, which may limit the performance, and more so, the overclocking. However, for those needing a cheap and ultra-compact gaming card, it has certainly got some appeal.
After all, it still features the same hardware as all the other Nvidia GTX 1650 cards, just with a smaller cooler and power delivery setup. How hard that will affect the gaming performance remains to be seen; so let’s get it on our test bench!
16xx Reviews
We’ve already tested quite a few of the new 160xx series cards. They’ve certainly proved to be a great card for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. At a reduced cost, it’s obvious the GTX 1650 should perform well at 1080p, but we’re not expecting much at 1440p or 4K. Here are all our 1650 reviews. However, if you want to spend a little more, you can read our reviews of the 1660 and 1660 Ti’s all linked below also.
GTX 1650
GTX 1660
- ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix
- Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan
- EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra
- MSI GTX 1660 6GB Gaming X
- Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC
GTX 1660 Ti
Features
- GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)
- Nvidia Turing Architecture
- 12 nm FinFET
- 896 CUDAs
- 56 TMUs
- 32 ROPs
- 4GB GDDR5
- 128-bit Bus
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.