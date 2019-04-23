Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

Palit GTX 1650 StormX OC

In what may be one of the smallest cards we’ve ever had in for review, the Palit GTX 1650 Storm X OC still promises quite a lot. It’s one of the few GTX 1650 cards that doesn’t use an additional GPU power cable. It only draws power from the motherboard, which may limit the performance, and more so, the overclocking. However, for those needing a cheap and ultra-compact gaming card, it has certainly got some appeal.

After all, it still features the same hardware as all the other Nvidia GTX 1650 cards, just with a smaller cooler and power delivery setup. How hard that will affect the gaming performance remains to be seen; so let’s get it on our test bench!

Features

GPU Model: TU117-300 (TU117)

Nvidia Turing Architecture

12 nm FinFET

896 CUDAs

56 TMUs

32 ROPs

4GB GDDR5

128-bit Bus

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Palit Had to Say