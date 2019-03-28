ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking 15. Final Thoughts 16. View All Pages

ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix

We’re already loving the Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics cards, and we’ve reviewed a bunch of them since they launched. Superbly efficient, affordable, and packing a mighty performance punch for 1080p and 1440p gaming. At just £199.99, the ASUS GTX 1660 OC Phoenix is one of the most affordable of the lot. However, with a mini-ITX suitable card length, and a simple two-slot design, it’s got a huge appeal.

ASUS Vs The World

As I said, this is a pretty affordable card, but it still packs the same chipset as the others we’ve tested. Compare it to the Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan, EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra, MSI GTX 1660 Gaming X and the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC. It’s the smallest of the bunch, the most affordable, yet we still have big expectations that it can compete.

Features

The GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. With performance that rivals the GeForce GTX 1070, it’s a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games.

Broadcast your gameplay: Get amazing performance and image quality while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube. The GTX 1660 Ti’s dedicated hardware encoder delivers 15% improved efficiency over prior generation graphics cards and is optimized for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

GeForce Experience: Capture and share videos, screenshots, and livestreams with friends. Keep your drivers up to date and optimize your game settings. GeForce Experience lets you do it all, making it the essential companion to your GeForce graphics card.

Wing-blade fan design incorporates drooped tips on each blade to reduce drag.

Dual-ball fan bearing design can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.

Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.

GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking and thermal controls.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS page here.

What ASUS Had to Say

“The ASUS Phoenix GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti crams high performance into just 2 slots. Our patented Wing-blade design is coupled with a dual-ball fan bearing to bring high performance and incredible durability. If that doesn’t already convince you of the Phoenix’s resilience, consider that each card is manufactured using Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated manufacturing process that sets a new standard of quality. If you’re looking for a long-lasting companion to power you through years of games to come, look no further than the ASUS Phoenix.” – ASUS

Auto-Extreme Technology

Auto-Extreme Technology is an automated manufacturing process that sets new standards in the industry by allowing all soldering to be completed in a single pass. This reduces thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals, resulting in less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption, and a more reliable product overall.



