PS5 Leak Source Answers Some of the Biggest Questions

Later today we should (all going well) get a much better idea as to what the PS5 will represent (at least in terms of games) when Sony launches its “Future of Gaming ” event at 9 pm (BST). There have, however, been rumors that Sony was to use the event to reveal much more than just video game content (albeit, confirmation of a Bloodborne Remaster and PC release would be very welcome thank you!).

Speculation abounded that they would pretty much reveal everything we all want to know; the price, release date, and also what the ‘final form’ of the console will take (in terms of its aesthetic design).

Following a number of posts from the highly-reliable PS5 leaker ‘IronManPS5‘, however, they seem pretty certain that while gaming/trailers will be discussed and shown, details on the console itself will not. Don’t worry though, they do seem to have some pretty solid answers to some of the biggest questions that may not be addressed by Sony! Well, not yet at least.

Sony PS5 – Design Reveal

We should note that none of this is confirmed and, as such, it’s strongly advised to take it all with a grain of salt. Starting with the design reveal, however, it has been suggested that it will make its debut on the official PS5 magazine on June 28th.

PlayStation Official Magazine UK will feature the final design of PlayStation 5 on the front cover of Issue 178, September 2020. The magazine will go on sale digitally in July 2020 and will be available in newsagents and supermarkets in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2020 pic.twitter.com/smLqPq7YqB — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

When Will The the PS5 be Formally Launched

In a 2nd post, ‘IronManPS5’ has said that while the PS5 will not be officially launched at the ‘Future of Gaming’ event, it’s launch date is scheduled for July 7th. So, in other words, less than a month away!

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on July 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MZkeJotBhQ — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

How Much Will it Cost?

Adding to a lot of previous leaks and speculation, as for the price it is again suggested that Sony is targeting a figure of $499. It should, however, be noted that this price hasn’t been specified to the exact storage versions. As you are undoubtedly aware, at least 2 different variants will be sold with memory starting at around 1 TB and going up to 2 TB.

PlayStation 5 will be $499 however there has to be another option for this in terms of storage. Either Sony have to announce a PlayStation 5 with an 825 GB SSD at $399 and a PlayStation 5 with at least 1.5 TB SSD at $499 or you’re getting 825 GB at $499 — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) June 10, 2020

What Do We Think?

By the end of today, with the conclusion of the “Future of Gaming” event, we’ll know for certain exactly what Sony is happy to confirm to us at this point in time. With these leaks, however, if Sony doesn’t get into the specifics of the system launch and design, these may well prove to be a very solid indication of what’s to come over the next few months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!