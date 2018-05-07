New Official Name for Codename: Savage

The new smaller 4×4 map for PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds has a new official name. Originally called Codename: Savage, the new map will be back on PUBG test servers for a limited time. However, it will now go by its official name “Sanhok”.

The name is derived from a combination of two different South East Asian words. The first word is from Thai, meaning “fun”: สนุก (pronounced like “sah-nook”). Meanwhile, the other word is from a Tagalog (Filipino) word for “chicken” which is manok (pronounced like “mah-nok”). The PUBG devs chose these languages since the map design itself takes inspiration from these South East Asian locales. Fans can actually check out the travel blogs that the dev team has posted on their Steam page, where they have visited areas for the R&D.

This smaller 4×4 km map was first revealed at GDC 2018. Its smaller size is exactly a quarter of what the previous Erangel and Miramar maps have in terms of area. Due to the size difference, it promises to deliver a more intense and faster paced combat. It would also help in reducing the match lengths as the player density is much higher. Also, Sahnok will feature a large underground cave network, which should make for an interesting battle royale experience.

When Can Players Try This Map on the Test Servers?

The testing period begins on Thursday May 10, at 7pm PDT / FRI May 11, 4am CEST / May 11, 11am KST. This testing period lasts until Monday May 14, 4am PDT / May 14, 1pm CEST / May 14, 8pm KST.

After which, the full launch of Sanhok is only a few months away. Naturally, changes will be made based on the feed back from the testing period.

Keep in mind that this is open to every single player, with no invites or keys needed. That means every PUBG player will be able to check it out and participate.