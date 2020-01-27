Residence of Evil Releases a New Teaser Trailer

Back in March 2018, it came to our attention that a fan-designed game based on the original Resident Evil trilogy was in development. Entitled ‘Residence of Evil’, we must admit that the name was certainly more than a little amusing.

While initially not knowing if this was just an elaborate joke, it seemed that the development was genuinely underway when, the following year, a (surprisingly good) playable demo was released.

So, what’s the state of the game today? Well, following the release of a brand new trailer, you can take a look for yourself!

Residence of Evil – Vigil

So, what can we tell about the development so far? Well, for starters, it appears that (when it’s released) they’ll likely be dropping the ‘Residence of Evil’ title for the more lawyer-friendly ‘VIGIL’. In fairness, we always did suspect that certain people in Capcom’s legal department were frothing at the mouth of this one.

In the trailer, however, we do get our first look at how combat will work in the game and the confirmation that it will be stylistically in keeping with the classic Resident Evil franchise. Namely, with tank controls and fixed camera angles.

When Will it Be Released?

With the name change, Residence of Evil Vigil takes on a far more interesting proposition. With it, they’ve likely opened the doors to allow the developers to actually give this a full-blown commercial release. A release that now seems more likely than not.

Admittedly, there’s clearly still a long way to go. I think though, based on this trailer, that even the most casual Resident Evil fan would admit to some curiosity!

As for when it will be released? Well, your guess is as good as ours!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!