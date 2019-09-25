Resident Evil 2 Mod Turns Mr. X into A Tiny Terror

Since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake earlier this year, we have already seen a large number of weird and wonderful mods you can apply to the game. Admittedly, at first most of them just seemed to want to make a lot of the game’s characters naked. In more recent months, however, this has largely turned towards making the game well… different! A good example of this recently saw Mr. X turned into Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

In the latest mod to be revealed, however, while Mr. X is still in the game, he’s not looking quite as tall and menacing as I remember…

Resident Evil 2 Tiny Mr. X Mod

The mod has been created by ‘Albert_Fn_Wesker‘ who is very well-known within the Resident Evil community. In it, Mr. X has been shrunk down to seemingly around 6″ in height. Don’t let that fool you though, he’s still amazingly powerful and (perhaps even more disturbingly than in the original game) apparently a lot quicker on his feet.

Where Can I Try This Mod?

At the time of writing it is unclear as to whether you can download this mod yourself yet. What is made known is that you will require the ‘trainer’ mod to run it which you can grab via the link here! – In addition, in terms of mods for this game in general, NexusMods is definitely the place you want to be!

This isn’t, incidentally, unusual either. For example, the Pennywise mod noted earlier still hasn’t officially landed yet as often modders like a bit of time to both play, test, and show it off before launching it on the public.

If you did, however, need something new to your Resident Evil 2 experience, this is definitely that!

What do you think? Have you played Resident Evil 2? Have you tried any mods for it? If so, which is your favorite to date? – Let us know in the comments!