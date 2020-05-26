Resident Evil 3 Mod Replaces Nemesis with Shrek

/ 1 hour ago


Since the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, it was hardly surprising that (sooner or later) the modding community would look to take into some interesting (and often strange) directions. For example, we recently saw a mod that replaced many of the zombies with dinosaurs (making it a Dino Crisis-type spin-off). Additionally, we also saw a mod on the more technical end of the scale that looked to add ray-tracing lighting effects!

Following the creation of a new mod by user “MrMarco1003“, however, the already scary Nemesis has been replaced by something far more terrifying. Namely, Shrek!

Shrek Mod Created for Resident Evil 3

In essentially an asset swap, rather than avoiding (or fighting) Nemesis, you instead have to battle Shrek who has, quite frankly, never appeared quite this horrific before! Don’t be fooled into thinking that this is rather crude either. The model itself is surprisingly detailed and, dare I say, actually works pretty well in the game!

You can check out the video below if you want to see it in action.

Where Can I Grab It?

Presuming you want to try this mod out for yourself, you can download it directly from the Nexusmods website via the link here! – Be warned though, just because Nemesis is now Shrek, don’t expect him to be friendly! He’s about as mad in this as he would be if you wandered into his swamp!

What do you think? Have you tried out any mods for Resident Evil 3? If so, which has been your most favorite so far? – Let us know in the comments!

