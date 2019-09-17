Resident Evil Franchise Heavily Discounted Right Now!

Looking for something new to play for the next few days, weeks, or months? Then looks no further! The Resident Evil franchise has had its prices well and truly slashed on Green Man Gaming. No, this isn’t a promotion article either, a good deal is a good deal and worth sharing.

Resident Evil

As you can see from the list below, there are ten product seeing discounts of up to 79%. Furthermore, those bigger discounts are on older games now. As such, they’re not exactly expensive to begin with. If you’re not up to speed with the franchise, however, Resident Evil 4 for £3.37 is a freaking bargain.

Where to Begin?

For me, Resident Evil 4 is a fantastic single-player experience. If you’ve got a friend to share Resident Evil 5 with, it’s amazing, and way more fun than the AI-controlled co-op. Resident Evil 6 was fun to play, but pretty forgettable. However, the recent Resident Evil 2 remaster for £23.48 is worth every penny. It’s by far one of the finest remaster/remakes in years, and I can’t recommend that one enough. Plus, it has some amazing mods. Play as Solid Snake, or even Cloud from Final Fantasy VII!

Deals

Resident Evil 2 (2019) – $31.31/£23.48 (48% off)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (2019) – $43.46/£32.91 (38% off)

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition – $18.90/£15.12 (62% off)

Resident Evil 7 – $13.50/£9.00 (55% off)

Resident Evil: Revelations – $6.21/£4.97 (80% off)

Resident Evil 6 – $6.75/£4.50 (77% off)

Resident Evil HD Remaster – $7.20/£5.76 (64% off)

Resident Evil 5 – $4.50/£3.15 (77% off)

Resident Evil 4 – $4.50/£3.37 (77% off)

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – $18/£14.40 (55% off)

Check out the deals here, plus even MORE Resident Evil titles that are in the sale. Got any more great gaming deals you want to share? Let us know in the comments section below!