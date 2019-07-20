Rick and Morty Season 4 Teaser Video Clip Released

It feels like an absolute age now since we were last able to drop our pants and get ‘schwifty’ with a new episode of Rick and Morty. We did, however, finally get the news earlier this year that new episodes were on the way. Better still, that they would be set to launch this November.

Offering a little teaser as to what to expect, however, a brand new video clip has been released by Adult Swim. What do we get to see? Well, it appears that Morty and Jerry are (seemingly) developing an app with the help of an alien intern.

Rick and Morty Season 4

If you think you recognise the voice of the new character, then you might be on the right track. The ‘app developer’ is voiced by Taika Waititi who, as coincidence would have it, was recently confirmed to be helming the next instalment in the Thor movie franchise. It is also understood that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Event Horizon etc.) will also be voicing a character within the episode.

When Will They Be Released?

Although a November release date has been confirmed for the new series, there isn’t yet any specific date in which the first episode will be released. Admittedly, it’s rather frustrating to think we still have (around) 3-4 months to go. Then again, as we’ve seen in the past, it could be worse! A lot worse!

At least with this teaser, however, we get an idea as to what we can expect. Wubba-lubba-dub-dub!!!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Rick and Morty? Which is your favourite episode? – Let us know in the comments!