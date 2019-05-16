Rick & Morty Season 4 Release Date Confirmed

Rick & Morty

It feels like an eternity since Rick & Morty (again) left the airwaves and while it’s always a good excuse to re-watch older episodes, more than a few are starting to get anxious about when the next season would come out.

Well, in that regard, we do have some good news! Following the release of a brand new video, Rick & Morty season 4 has had its release date confirmed and, better still, it’s definitely going to happen this year!

9 More Seasons Morty!!!

The creation of a 4th season has been known for quite some time, albeit the official announcement did see something of a delay due to various TV deals underway at the time. Last summer, however, we first got the confirmation that work had officially begun on the new series. The last time we ‘semi-officially’ saw the characters in action, however, was during a Fallout 76 stream. A stream in which even Rick & Morty ‘playing it’ couldn’t hide the fact that it was pretty terrible.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing an exact specific release date has not been confirmed. Rick Sanchez himself has, however, told us (in the video above) that the new series will begin airing in November this year.

I must admit, having watched the video a couple times, I can’t help but feel I’m missing something here. Is it just me, or does neither Rick nor Morty appear to be entirely committed to that date? While I’m not saying it’s certain, a crazy part of me thinks that this might happen sooner. Perhaps, like season 3, we might get the first episode unexpectedly early.

Either way, with a new Rick & Morty on the way with a date confirmed, let’s just hope that McDonalds has plenty of szechuan sauce in stock!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new series? – Let us know in the comments!