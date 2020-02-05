Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone Prices Leak

With the upcoming launch of the new Samsung S20 smartphones expected on February 11th, there has (as you might expect) been a lot of speculation as to what their next-generation releases will represent.

Well, while there have been a few rumors (including a potential 16GB design) a leak on Twitter has also seemingly confirmed the prices from a source apparently very close to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20

In the Twitter post below, it has been claimed that the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 range will be as follows:

S20 – $999

S20+ – $1,199

S20 Ultra – $1,399

Now, exactly what the difference there will be between these versions remains more than a little unclear. What is abundantly apparent, however, is that in terms of pricing, Samsung may be creeping ever closer to figures usually seen from Apple products!

Okay, last price update from me:



Confirmed via source from Samsung



Galaxy S20 US pricing 👇



You still buying one? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 4, 2020

What Do We Think?

The news comes on the same day that Samsung (seemingly accidentally) also launched the official website. While the website has since been shut down, it wasn’t before someone at T3 managed to grab a screenshot. I don’t, incidentally, speak German (or whatever language it is, possibly Swedish?), so make of it what you can.

With Samsung expected to formally announce the Galaxy S20 in less than a week, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out just how accurate these prices are.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!