Savvy Shopping Can Find Decent AMD Radeon Vega VII Deals

AMD Radeon Vega VII

With the release of the AMD Radeon Vega VII graphics cards, there are likely many of you already curious as to whether it might be the next big PC purchase you make. With it (seemingly) performing practically on par with the Nvidia 2080, the only remaining factor of interest was the price.

What we can confirm is that the graphics card is available for the (largely) reasonable price of £649. This does manage to undercut the Nvidia 2080 by enough of a margin to give consumers pause for thought. I suppose it simply boils down to how much value you put on ray tracing and DLSS. Two features excluded from the AMD release.

If you are genuinely considering purchasing an AMD Radeon Vega VII, however, a bit of price hunting can bring you some very surprising results.

Price Comparison

With the AMD Radeon Vega VII graphics card releasing with UK retailers, what we can confirm is that retailers such as Scan and Overclockers are both offering the Sapphire version at the same price. Beyond that, however, different brands are giving hugely varied results. For example, the ASUS model is roughly around £100 more expensive with Overclockers than it is with Scan. This despite them both seemingly being exactly the same card.

While we’re not going to bore you with a full blow by blow account of price comparisons, the results here are pretty straight forward. If you are looking to purchase an AMD Radeon Vega VII graphics card and have a particular manufacturer you prefer, do your shopping! It could save you a lot of money!

Links

Please find below the retail web pages for the AMD Radeon Vega VII by clicking the links below;

