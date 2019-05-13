Sega Confirms They’re Sticking With Denuvo

Sega Sticks With Denuvo

The next couple of weeks are set to be rather busy ones for Sega. They are, after all, releasing both Team Sonic Racing and Total War: Three Kingdoms. While the latter is perhaps the one with the higher expectations, this could represent a significant factor in if 2019 is a good or great year for Sega.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, these releases might have just sparked some fresh debate in the PC community. Why? Well, Sega has confirmed that both of the releases will include the Denuvo anti-piracy protections.

Why The Controversy?

There has been a long-standing argument in the PC community as to how much the inclusion of the Denuvo software affects the overall performance of a game. As it is effectively there to ensure that a legitimate copy is being run, the program is (essentially) always lurking there in the background. As such, it has led many to accuse it of gobbling up system resources. A claim which (in the spirit of honestly) has a lot of interesting but not exactly conclusive evidence.

In fairness, a claim that has been backed up by the recent accidental release of the non-Denuvo version of Resident Evil 2. A version which was found to be around 4-12 FPS faster without it.

Total War!

While Sonic Team Racing might not cause too many concerns, Total War: Three Kingdoms definitely will. The game franchise already has a strong reputation for needing a solid system to get the best out of it. As such, losing out on performance simply due to the inclusion of Denuvo will not leave many happy.

With just over a week to go until both games are released, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

