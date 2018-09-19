Sega Delays The Mini Mega Drive Until 2019

For the last couple of years, we’ve seen Nintendo hit the nostalgia market hard with the release of the NES and SNES classics. Both consoles proved to be massive successes for them and even led to a 2nd run due to limited supplied and high-demand. Earlier this year, Sega announced that it planned to follow suit with the release of a ‘Mini Mega Drive’.

It was an interesting concept that would likely do well. You could argue that the Mega Drive was perhaps not as popular as the SNES, but it still had a huge fan base.

The planned mini-console was set to release before the end of the year. Sadly though, in a report via GamesIndustry, Sega has announced that they have had to push it back until 2019.

Why Has It Been Delayed?

Sega has said that the delay is due to ‘the response in outside territories’. This means outside of Japan. In fairness, the statement is a little vague. Has the response been better than expected? Worse? Either way, it has been enough to cause Sega to miss the highly lucrative Christmas market.

So, When Will It Be Released?

That is very hard to say now. You would’ve thought that Sega would’ve been really keen to try and cash on in the seasonal holidays. It’s more or less what Nintendo did. Despite that though, all we know for the moment is that it is now planned to release in 2019.

While this might sound like bad news, don’t forget that Sony has just announced that a PlayStation Classic will release this year. Just before Christmas, I might add!

What do you think? Disappointed at the delay? – Let us know in the comments!