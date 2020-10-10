Sega Drops Hints at a Dreamcast Mini Console

The Dreamcast was, without a doubt, an excellent console. Albeit, releasing during the height of the PlayStation and N64 era, it didn’t sell particularly well and ended up representing the last major system ever released by Sega.

Despite it’s semi-failure with consumers, however, it had an amazingly impressive (albeit somewhat limited) library of games that are still more than fondly remembered today. If you do, therefore, still have a lot of excellent memories surrounding this console, then there may be some potentially excellent news for you!

Sega Dreamcast… Mini?!

Following a report via TechSpot, Sega’s mini chief Yosuke Okunari was recently asked about what the companies plans were for the future after the release of the (Japanese exclusive (so far)) Game Gear Mini. While not exactly pinning anything down specifically, he did say:

“I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini…”

Will It Happen?

Between the two systems, if Sega this time around chooses to make a ‘worldwide’ release, the Dreamcast does seem to represent the far more logical choice. The SG-1000 was only ever released in Japan back in 1983 and, in comparative terms (against other systems of that era), it is today largely either unknown or forgotten by consumers.

The only bad news is that following further comments from Yosuke Okunari, if a Dreamcast mini is to be made, he doesn’t seem to think it would arrive before 2022 (at the earliest). This may possibly be for the company to evaluate how market trends may be adjusting. For example, while the NES and SNES classics were huge successes for Nintendo, the PlayStation Classic was an abject failure for Sony. With Sega clearly not having the money or influence they once did, therefore, if they do decide to officially release a classic console on a worldwide scale, they’re going to want to make sure that it not only has every chance of doing well but more so, that consumers will want to buy it! – Well, Sega, if you’re reading this, you can put my name down for one because I’d love to own a Dreamcast Mini!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!