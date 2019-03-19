Sharkoon Announces WPM Gold ZERO Semi-Modular PSU

80 PLUS Gold Power Supply from Sharkoon

Sharkoon has a new product to announce called the WPM Gold Zero. This time it is not a gaming chair, accessory or chassis, but a power supply.

As you might have guessed from the name, this has an 80 PLUS Gold efficiency rating. That means it can maintain 92% efficiency in 50% load and 89% efficiency in 100% under 230V EU internal non-redundant tests. It is also semi-modular with the ATX and 4+4 EPS connectors hardwired.

Meanwhile, the “zero” part in the name is for its ZERO RPM feature. This means that this PSU has a hybrid cooling system and only turns on the fan when necessary. The obvious result is quieter performance most of the time. As long as the load is under the threshold.

How Much is the Sharkoon WPM Gold ZERO PSU?

The WPM Gold ZERO from Sharkoon is now available in three classes of performance: 550W, 650W and 750W.

The suggested retail price for the 550W version is €74.90. Meanwhile, the 650W and 750W costs €79.90 and €84.90 Euros respectively.

For more information, visit the WPM Gold ZERO product page.

Watch the WPM Gold ZERO in action below: